GWR providing '4,800 extra train seats' to and from London Paddington

More seats at busy times have been introduced by Great Western Railway (GWR).

The train operator has said that, since Tuesday, it is providing more than 4,800 extra seats on services into and out of London Paddington at the busiest times of the morning, from 7am to 10am – 10 per cent more than in January last year.

In London and the Thames Valley, a GWR fleet of 45 Electrostar trains has replaced most of the 25-year-old fleet operating in the region.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “Electric trains have run under the wires between Didcot and London for the first time, delivering real improvements for our passengers in London and the Thames Valley and enabling us to make further improvements throughout our network, supporting the communities we serve.”

Network Rail Western Route Managing Director Mark Langman said: “This is another major step forward in the biggest ever transformation on the Great Western Mainline as we deliver more trains, more seats and better journeys for communities across the route.

“This will boost local communities and provide a better service for passengers travelling in Didcot, Reading, across the Thames Valley and west London.

“It has been a real team effort as Network Rail and GWR staff worked tirelessly to get to this stage. It is an example of track and train working together for the benefit of the passenger and really does herald an exciting time on the railway.”