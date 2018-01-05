Advertiser photo review of 2017

Fans storm the pitch after Maidenhead United seal promotion from the National League South in the final game of the season. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

Ben Annereau, Shaun Elloitt, Zac Goldsmith, Dan Williams, Adam Wilson, and Alex Norris, all 16, celebrate their GCSE results at Furze Platt Senior School. Photo: Nick Parford

Graffiti at a cleared refugee camp in Calais, visited by a special delegation from Maidenhead. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

A vigil in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack is held in Slough High Street. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Hula hoop artist and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Lisa Sampson performs in the Queensmere Shopping Centre in Slough. Photo: Nick Parford

Eowyn Bannan, six, and Josephine Thompson, five, at an Easter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Tribute act Take That Live on stage at Maidenhead Festival. Photo: Emma Sheppard

A particularly deep defensive line at an amateur football match between Pinkneys Green and Maidenhead Crown. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

A youngster competes at the Winter Wonderwheels event at Dorney Lake. Photo: Emma Sheppard

Maidenhead United players on an open top parade around the town after winning the National League South. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Slough firefighters form a guard of honour at the funeral of Burnham community volunteer Marian Bunker. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Michael Morgan performs a somersault at the Knights in Training Day at Windsor Castle. Photo: Nick Parford

The Royal East Berks Agricultural Association Ploughing Match and Show in Littlewick Green. Photo by Emma Sheppard.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the first day of Royal Ascot. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

Harry Pritchard strikes in Maidenhead United’s clash with Ebbsfleet United. Photo: Nick Parford.

Berkshire SearchDogs demonstrate their rescue work at Dorney Lake. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Theresa May looks less than impressed after the Conservatives failed to secure an outright majority on election night. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

Purple rain at the Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular at Upton Court Park in Slough. Photo: Nick Parford

Veteran Alfred Lawes celebrates his 100th birthday, and receives his Legion d'Honneur medal, at Combermere Barracks in Windsor. Photo: Emma Sheppard

Maidenhead United’s Harry Pritchard celebrates Maidenhead United’s promotion from the National League South during an open top parade. Photo: Ian Longthorne

TV presenter Steve Backshall opens a new running track at Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookham. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

Theresa May at the Christmas Tree Festival at St Luke’s Church in Maidenhead. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

Youngsters enjoy a Mighty Maths Event for Royal Borough schools at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead. Photo: Ian Longthorne

Classic cars at the The Royal Windsor Jaguar Festival. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

Kizhie, eight, Zoey, five, and Zanah, four, Huerto enjoy the December snow in Boyn Grove Park. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

Celebrity chef Rick Stein at the launch of The Pop-Up Picture Company’s summer event at Cliveden House. Photo: Ian Longthorne.

Prime Minister Theresa May campaigns on Maidenhead High Street ahead of the General Election: Photo: Ian Longthorne.

Artists at the En Plein Air outdoor painting competition in Windsor Castle. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

A festive fireworks display at Maidenhead Town Hall after Norden Farm’s annual Lantern Parade. Photo: Emma Sheppard.

Children play with their creations on day three of Timbertown in Maidenhead. Photo: Emma Sheppard.