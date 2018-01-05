Advertiser photo review of 2017

10:29AM, Friday 05 January 2018
After an eventful 2017, the team at ‘Tiser Towers has taken a chance to look back at some of the thousands of photos that have featured in the Advertiser over the course of the year. Photographers Ian Longthorne, Nick Parford and Emma Sheppard have picked out some of their favourites.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.