Fri, 05
8 °C
Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Advertiser review of the year: December

Tributes were left to a police officer and 91-year-old woman after they died following a collision. Snow shut schools and the Lantern Parade provided a spectacle in the town centre. The winners of the Advertiser’s Christmas card competition were revealed.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved