Advertiser review of the year: December

Lord Buckethead dabbed with pupils at Beech Lodge school after he thanked them for their support during this year’s election. The intergalactic space lord also received his Advertiser Being of the Year award.

MAIDENHEAD: Fireworks were set off at the annual Norden Farm Lantern Parade. Various animal models, created by youngsters at workshops, went through town.

MAIDENHEAD: Teams from around the area competed in the Cracker Challenge, which is part of the Cracker Appeal, an initiative to raise money for charities to enjoy festive events.

ALL AREAS: Snow fell as families and pooches enjoyed a day in the white stuff ahead of Christmas. Several schools were shut or opened for reduced hours.

MAIDENHEAD: Festive displays, such as this one at Ryan Moody’s Farm Road house, lit up the town for a good cause. Various charities were picked by residents who put on dramatic displays at their homes.

MAIDENHEAD: Former Advertiser photographer Colin Bowerman passed away aged 73 following a battle with illness. He attended schools in Maidenhead and Windsor before beginning at the newspaper in 1964.

HARE HATCH: Tributes were left on the Bath Road close to the scene of a collision from which PC James Dixon, of Loddon Valley police station, and 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin, lost their lives.