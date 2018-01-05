Advertiser review of the year: December

12:00PM, Friday 05 January 2018
Tributes were left to a police officer and 91-year-old woman after they died following a collision. Snow shut schools and the Lantern Parade provided a spectacle in the town centre. The winners of the Advertiser’s Christmas card competition were revealed.
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.