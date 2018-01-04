Advertiser review of the year: November

MAIDENHEAD: The leader of the council announced that the contract for the redevelopment of Maidenhead Golf Club is set to be worth a minimum of £500m. The development would see 2,000 homes, a school and a community centre built on the 132-acre site.

FURZE PLATT: A new beaver colony aimed at the Muslim community opened in Cookham Road. Parents and scout group leaders were looking forward to a new beaver colony’s first recruits making a positive contribution to the community.

MAIDENHEAD: A bomb disposal unit was deployed after an old mortar round was discovered in the back garden of a house on the Larchfield Estate. The shell was unearthed by construction workers who were working on an extension of a property in Gage Close.

MAIDENHEAD: Shots were fired and a man was injured during an incident in a block of flats off Bridge Road. Police said four men attempted to break into a first-floor flat and shots were fired through its door at Burghley Court.

BUCKS: A support group for people with depression and anxiety sought help to continue its work. Friends in Need, a scheme run by mental health charity Buckinghamshire Mind, provides arts and crafts sessions for sufferers of mild and moderate forms of the depression, with patients often referred after courses of talking therapy.

BURNHAM: Volunteers from children’s charity WellChild and company TranScrip completed a garden makeover which will allow a seven-year-old boy with a complex medical condition to play more freely. Sandra and Damien’s only son Eli has 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes a delay in development.

RBWM: The council announced that the average annual council tax bill will increase by £46.70 next year. An increase of 1.95 per cent will be imposed on the base council tax and a three per cent adult social care levy will also be added.

ROYAL BOROUGH: A £277million programme to deliver thousands of new school places was announced. The report, ‘delivering new school places for the Borough Local Plan’, sets out the need for school places in Windsor and Maidenhead.