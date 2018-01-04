Advertiser review of the year: November

04:30PM, Thursday 04 January 2018
It was a month in which the council began its search for a joint venture partner for the redevelopment of Maidenhead Golf Course and the town welcomed a new beaver colony. The month also saw an old Second World War mortar round found on the Larchfield Estate while shots were fired during an attempted break-in at Burghley Court.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.