Former Oldfield ward councillor passes away

A former Royal Borough councillor and deputy mayor with a lifelong passion for education has died.

Gillian Moore passed away in her sleep on Friday morning at Sandown Park care home in Windsor, where she had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

The 79-year-old was born in Australia and came over to the UK on a cruise ship in 1960.

She settled in London where she met her husband, Sydney, who she married in July 1965.

The couple eventually moved to Langdale Close, Maidenhead, in 1980 and Gillian took up a teaching post at Oldfield Primary School.

They had two daughters, Cathie, who lives in Maidenhead, and Angela, from Reading, who said: “She was a really caring woman.

“She didn’t appear to be that driven but would give her all to things she was passionate about.”

Gillian was first elected as the Conservative councillor for Oldfield ward in 1997 and became deputy mayor in 2000/01.

After three successful elections she lost her seat on the council after she stood for the Boyn Hill ward in 2007.

Angela added: “She was immensely proud of her work as a councillor.”

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), who served alongside Gillian, said: “She really was dedicated to her residents. It’s always a sad loss when a councillor with such a sense of community passes away.”

Dorothy Kemp also served as a councillor with Gillian.

She added: “I’m very sorry to hear it’s happened, she was always very pleasant.”

Gillian was a member of Maidenhead Civic Society and helped start up the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, and even found the time to volunteer at the Cancer Research shop in Maidenhead High Street.

The family would like to welcome all who knew her to a service at Slough Crematorium on Tuesday, January 16 at 2.30pm.