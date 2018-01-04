More than 550 homes standing empty in Windsor and Maidenhead, Lib Dem research finds

More than 550 homes in Windsor and Maidenhead have stood empty for more than six months, according to research by the Liberal Democrats.

The political party found 582 properties across the Royal Borough were sitting vacant – including 308 which haven’t been lived in for more than two years.

And the findings north of the Thames, in Wycombe District, were even worse, with 1,003 homes empty for more than two years, including 773 which have been unused for more than five.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable called the results of the study, which found 214,708 vacant properties across the country, a ‘national scandal’.

He said: “At a time when the homelessness crisis is worsening and more and more people are sleeping out in the cold on our streets, it is a national scandal that thousands of homes across the country are sitting empty.

“These homes could be turned into affordable places to live for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“The Government needs to urgently review the current system which is clearly not working.”

In Slough, 243 homes have been empty for six months or more, while in South Bucks District there are 411.