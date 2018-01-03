Roadworks to hit Ray Park Road as water pipeline project begins

Motorists are being warned to prepare for ‘absolutely necessary’ roadworks starting on Monday in Ray Park Road.

A 655-metre long pipeline is being laid by South East Water as part of a £180,000 project.

There will be temporary traffic lights in place in Ray Park Road until work is completed, expected to be in mid-February.

This first section of work will be followed by the pipeline being installed in Ray Park Avenue, Bridge Road and Ray Drive.

The whole project is expected to take 20 weeks and there may be disruption to the water supply during the works.

Matthew Cooper, project manager at South East Water, said: “Work to this new water pipe in Maidenhead is essential to keep the town's taps running into the future.

“While planning this project we looked closely at how we can lay our new pipeline while keeping disruption to a minimum as well as the public and our workforce safe.

“We will be using a mixture of traffic lights, contra-flow systems and road closures to keep traffic flowing through the area throughout the project.”

He also thanked residents in advance for their ‘patience’ adding that the team would work to complete the project ‘as quickly and safely as possible’.

Cabinet Member for highways and transport Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) said: “I am afraid it is the best of all evils.

“My understanding is that without this new branch of the water main the whole of the area is due to expect water pressure.

“It is being done as painlessly as it can be and where possible total road closures won’t happen.

“It is not something that we love but we are assured that it is absolutely necessary.

“At the end of the day there is no right or wrong time, whatever time of the year you do it you are always going to cause some section of society pain but the need outweighs the pain.”