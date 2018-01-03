Advertiser review of the year: October

COOKHAM: Horatio the bull had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in the mud. The 10-year-old Lincoln bull managed to get trapped in a ditch at a farm off Sutton Road for more than six hours before he could be saved.

COOKHAM: Stanley Spencer Gallery chairman Stuart Conlin retired from the role after nearly 18 years. The 70-year-old took over as the chairman of the management committee in 2002 and in 2009 he was appointed chairman of the trustees.

BURNHAM: A grandfather who killed a ‘defenceless’ dad-of-six with a single punch was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter. Anthony Gardener, of Burlington Road, Burnham, was found guilty of causing the death of Dean Haverley, also from Burnham.

TAPLOW: The winner of the inaugural Advertiser Pub of the Year competition was announced. After a closely-contested vote, The Oak and Saw, in Taplow, emerged victorious by the slimmest of margins and owners Ian Burne and Karen Walsh were officially handed the gong by Advertiser editor Martin Trepte.

MAIDENHEAD: A vicious attack outside McDonald’s marked the second stabbing of a teenager in Maidenhead town centre in less than a month. South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the High Street where they treated an 18-year-old man and later took him to Wexham Park Hospital by road with stab wounds.

MAIDENHEAD: There was something strange in the neighbourhood as one family made an early start to Halloween. Ghoulish goings-on in Mulberry Walk, Maidenhead, caught the eye, with Steven Stiles and Katie Allen's fright night display dividing opinion between fans and those who thought it might be inappropriate – or simply too early.

DORNEY: Teams from the Berkshire Search Dogs (BSD) and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue (BLSR) were at Dorney Lake to show off the latest search and rescue techniques. The two teams, which are staffed entirely by volunteers, were testing out new water search capabilities.

MAIDENHEAD THICKET: The founder of a school for vulnerable children called the fight to move into a purpose-built site a ‘battle worth fighting’. Daniela Shanly, pictured right with headteacher Lucy Barnes, was speaking as pupils at Beech Lodge School finally moved into their new campus at Stubbings, in Henley Road.

MAIDENHEAD: An illegal rave saw at least 500 people descend on a Maidenhead warehouse. Police set up a cordon in an attempt to stop more people arriving and later launched an investigation to identify and prosecute the organisers.