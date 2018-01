COOKHAM: Rowers raced on the Thames at the 29th Cookham Regatta, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow Thames and Cookham Bridge which raised about £12,000.

MAIDENHEAD: More than 1,000 runners including a jogger in an inflatable T-Rex outfit took part in this year’s Maidenhead Half Marathon. The race attracted 1,800 applicants and the weather was fine.

ETON: Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher was banned from driving for two years and told to complete 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Eton at an appearance at Slough Magistrates’ Court.

MAIDENHEAD: Molly Watt, a deaf-blind woman, blasted Heathrow Airport for taking her guide dog away on her return from Berlin.

MAIDENHEAD: Artists and photographers captured the essence of Maidenhead at the annual Maidenhead and Me art competition at the Nicholsons Centre. Prime Minister Theresa May handed out prizes to the winners.

LITTLEWICK GREEN: Dogs, birds of prey and ploughing performances were among the highlights of the Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association’s annual Ploughing Match and Show at Frogmore Farm. The 164th show was attended by more than 1,000 people.