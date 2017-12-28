Maidenhead man to appear in court over burglary charges

04:27PM, Thursday 28 December 2017
Police have charged a Maidenhead man with five counts of theft.
Mark Perry, 29, of Evenlode, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of two counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of theft from a motor vehicle.
Thames Valley Police said the charge ‘is in connection with a number of incidents in Maidenhead on December 21’.
Perry, who was arrested on Friday, is due to reappear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, January 23.
