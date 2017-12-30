Sat, 30
Rotary carols raise £1,000 for charities

Carol singers spread some Christmas cheer and raised cash for charities on Saturday outside Sainsbury’s in Providence Place.

A total of 18 members of the Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club gathered at the store and believed they collected £1,000 from generous festive shoppers.

They sang for two hours, supported by the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band.

Maidenhead Thames’ chairman of fundraising, Brian Hopps, said: “It went very well, it was very busy.

“The collection from the Sainsbury’s customers was very encouraging.”

The money will go to Maidenhead charities selected by the club in the future.

