Rotary carols raise £1,000 for charities

05:00PM, Saturday 30 December 2017
Carol singers spread some Christmas cheer and raised cash for charities on Saturday outside Sainsbury’s in Providence Place.
A total of 18 members of the Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club gathered at the store and believed they collected £1,000 from generous festive shoppers.
They sang for two hours, supported by the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band.
Maidenhead Thames’ chairman of fundraising, Brian Hopps, said: “It went very well, it was very busy.
“The collection from the Sainsbury’s customers was very encouraging.”
The money will go to Maidenhead charities selected by the club in the future.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.