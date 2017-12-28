Firefighters issue advice for winter driving conditions following crash

Drivers have been advised to take extra care due to wintry conditions on the roads.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to Highway Avenue at about 10.30am today (Thursday), following reports of a vehicle fire after a car hit a van.

According to firefighters, smoke seen at the scene was in fact dust released by the airbags and the crash had happened after the driver of the car had been dazzled by the low winter sun.

It took about 25 minutes to make the scene safe.

No one was injured.

Crew manager Paul Strudwicke said: “It’s very cold and icy and with the low sun just make sure to drive at appropriate speed.”