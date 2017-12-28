Thu, 28
6 °C
Fri, 29
7 °C
Sat, 30
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters issue advice for winter driving conditions following crash

Drivers have been advised to take extra care due to wintry conditions on the roads.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to Highway Avenue at about 10.30am today (Thursday), following reports of a vehicle fire after a car hit a van.

According to firefighters, smoke seen at the scene was in fact dust released by the airbags and the crash had happened after the driver of the car had been dazzled by the low winter sun.

It took about 25 minutes to make the scene safe.

No one was injured.

Crew manager Paul Strudwicke said: “It’s very cold and icy and with the low sun just make sure to drive at appropriate speed.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved