Advertiser review of the year: August

TAPLOW: Teams battled it out in the Thames Punting Championships, which began downstream of Maidenhead Rowing Club in River Road, and included the Skiff Club, which is regarded as the oldest skiff club in the world. Ref:128515-6

WARGRAVE: The Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta had to be paused for 30 minutes while stormy conditions passed over. That did not bring a total stop to the 365-race programme, or this team of tutu-clad racers. Ref:128505-1

BURNHAM: More than 1,000 people took part in the Burnham Beeches Half Marathon. Paul Gaimster of Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets Athletics Club was first over the line and Catherine Ferguson, of the London-based Serpentine Running Club, was the fastest woman. Ref:128538-7

MAIDENHEAD: Reporter James Harrison joined a delegation of faith leaders from Maidenhead in a visit to Calais to see the aftermath of the ‘Jungle’ migrant camp alongside Barbara Winton, daughter of the late Sir Nicholas Winton, who rescued more than 600 young Czechoslovakians on the eve of the Second World War. Ref:128592-83

MAIDENHEAD: A charity match and fun day in aid of Cancer Research was played at Boyne Hill Cricket Club, which was a poignant cause for the members as a former captain, Steve Palfrey, had passed away from lung cancer a month earlier. Ref:128580-6

MAIDENHEAD: Sixth-formers celebrated their A-level results, including students from Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road. 128560-3

MAIDENHEAD: A family fun day organised by Maidenhead Round Table at SportsAble was enjoyed by visitors as they enjoyed activities such as wheelbarrow races, a bouncy castle, and tractor rides. Ref:128612-1