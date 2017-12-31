Advertiser review of the year: July

OAKEN GROVE: ’Let us be inspired to do good in our communities’ was the message from Prime Minister Theresa May as she officially opened the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Garden. The garden was created in honour of the Maidenhead resident, who helped arrange for hundreds of children to be brought to safety on the eve of the Second World War. Ref:128408-64

MAIDENHEAD: Gin lovers basked in the sun and enjoyed a tipple at Maidenhead’s first Gin in the Park in July. Almost 1,000 people enjoyed the chance to attend the festival at Guards Club Park. Ref:128344-7

BURNHAM: A range of creative skills were on display as pupils at Burnham Grammar School (BGS) showcased their work with an exhibition. The first Made in BGS Creativity Evening featured art, design and technology work made from year seven all the way through to furniture design and architectural models in the sixth form. Ref:128360-1

MAIDENHEAD: It may have rained on and off at the weekend but the town’s largest community event was anything but a washout. From circus shows in the Baby Big Top to a full programme of musicians on the main stage, peformers at this year’s Maidenhead Festival pulled out all the stops to ensure the weather did not dampen anyone’s spirits. Ref:128454-112

MAIDENHEAD: Landlubbers enjoyed a day at the seaside with the opening of the town’s beach. Berkshire might be landlocked, but thanks to 17 tonnes of sand the town enjoyed its very own substitute at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road. Ref:128461-22

COX GREEN: The the father of a teenager killed by a drink-driver warned the government is ‘failing children’ by its slow progress in increasing sentences for criminal drivers. Mark Hollands, from Cox Green, campaigned for tougher jail terms to be handed down after his daughter, 19-year-old Bryony, was killed in August 2015. Ref:128467-1