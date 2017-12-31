Advertiser review of the year: July

12:00PM, Sunday 31 December 2017
Baking hot sunshine in July allowed Maidonians to enjoy the first ever Gin in the Park event and the town’s annual free festival. A community pub celebrated its new found status with a mini-festival of its own while communities and creativity came together for a range of different exhibitions, performances and good causes.
