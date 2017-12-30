Advertiser review of the year: June

12:00PM, Saturday 30 December 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May saw off the challenge of political rivals including the self-described intergalactic spacelord Lord Buckethead to seal re-election in her Maidenhead constituency. A coalition of community groups also petitioned the council to stop the progress of the disputed Borough Local Plan (BLP).
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.