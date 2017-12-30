Advertiser review of the year: June

MAIDENHEAD: A coalition of community groups delivered an open letter to Maidenhead Town Hall urging the council to postpone the Regulation 19 stage of the Borough Local Plan (BLP). The letter raised concerns about a lack of consultation between the Royal Borough and residents over its planning blueprint. Ref:128251-4

MAIDENHEAD: The world’s media descended on the Magnet Leisure Centre as the country went to the polls for the general election. Prime Minister Theresa May saw off competition from candidates including Lord Buckethead to retain her parliamentary seat in the town but saw her Conservative Party miss out on an outright majority. Ref:128230-83

CHARVIL: Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the murdered MP Jo Cox at a Great Get Together event in Charvil. The event was one of 120,000 organised on the anniversary of the Labour MP’s death. Ref:128269-40

MAIDENHEAD: The High Street was filled with art, music and workshops for the bi-annual Art on the Street event. More than 100 artists got the chance to showcase their work to the public. Ref:128264-23

COOKHAM: A curry house that was attacked by arsonists reopened after a lengthy closure. Maliks Tandoori restaurant, in Cookham High Street, suffered thousands of pounds of damage from the deliberate fire in December 2016. Ref:128292-3

MAIDENHEAD: Hopes of parents wishing to send their children to over-subscribed Lowbrook Academy were dashed after councillors voted against funding its expansion. A proposal to fund £775,000 for four classrooms and a second hall would have permanently increased its intake from 30 pupils to 60. Ref:128327-3

COX GREEN: The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Lenton officially opened Ockwells Park following its extension. The Royal Borough purchased the 86-acre Thrift Wood site, allowing it to expand the park from 46 to 132 acres. Ref:128308-9