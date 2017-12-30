Sat, 30
Advertiser review of the year: June

Prime Minister Theresa May saw off the challenge of political rivals including the self-described intergalactic spacelord Lord Buckethead to seal re-election in her Maidenhead constituency. A coalition of community groups also petitioned the council to stop the progress of the disputed Borough Local Plan (BLP).

