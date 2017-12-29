Advertiser review of the year: May

MAIDENHEAD: The town celebrated and an open top parade was held after Maidenhead United were crowned champions of the National League South. The club was promoted to the National League after a remarkable campaign. Ref:128094-283

BRAY: An international DJ- turned-chilli sauce producer achieved success with his first foray into the food market. John Williams, aka John B, of Hibbert Road launched Jungle Fire Hot Sauce Co, with the first batch selling out in less than 30 minutes.

MARLOW BOTTOM: Rebellion Brewery, in Bencombe Farm, launched its first lager at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park. At the time head brewer Ed Bates (pictured) said: “We know how to brew ales very well but this was completely different.” Ref:128086-4

MAIDENHEAD: Wild Maidenhead, which gained charitable status in January, took to the High Street for its public launch. Members offered up ways the public could help preserve the town’s flora and fauna. Ref:128090-3

HOLYPORT: Auschwitz survivor Zigi Shipper visited Holyport College as part of the school’s Sir Nicholas Winton Day. Headteacher Walter Boyle said pupils were ‘deeply moved and affected by it’. Ref:128124-3

COOKHAM: Thousands of festival goers packed onto land next to the Thames for 80s music gig Let’s Rock the Moor. A packed line-up saw OMD and Sister Sledge take to the stage with money raised going to the Link Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, and Wooden Spoon. Ref:128131-85

MAIDENHEAD: The Prime Minister Theresa May faced heckling over her plans to repeal the fox hunting ban at a General Election hustings alongside candidates from parties which had a seat on the last government. It was organised by Churches Together in Maidenhead and held at the Methodist church. Ref:128175-105

BRAY: A new scheme saw Braywick Court pupils twinned with older mentors from Desborough College. A class of 30 boys from Desborough’s year seven visited Braywick Court and will be twinned up with year two pupils for the rest of their time at the school. Kevin Shambare, 12 and Jessie Egarr, six. Ref:128116-4