Advertiser review of the year: May

It was a month where General Election fever hotted up with hustings held in Maidenhead and Rebellion Brewery launched its first lager. Thousands also descended on Cookham for Let’s Rock the Moor and the Royal Borough welcomed its latest mayor.

