Advertiser review of the year: May

12:00PM, Friday 29 December 2017
It was a month where General Election fever hotted up with hustings held in Maidenhead and Rebellion Brewery launched its first lager. Thousands also descended on Cookham for Let’s Rock the Moor and the Royal Borough welcomed its latest mayor.
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.