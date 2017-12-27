Norden Farm Miki competition winners collect prizes

The winners of a competition to bring to life the story of a little girl’s journey with a polar bear and a penguin have collected their prizes.

Henry Piggott, six, and Jessie-Mae Teeuwen, eight, were at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, on Thursday, December 21, to collect their goodie bags after winning the centre’s Christmas art competition.

The theme was Miki, the centre's festive show, based on the books by Stephen Mackey.

Jessie-Mae impressed the judges with her picture of the titular heroine fishing for a star, while Henry won the younger age category with his drawing of sea creatures. Norden Farm digital marketing manager Alex Vander Borght said: “We always love looking through all of the fantastic artwork entered and hope everyone enjoys seeing it for themselves in our interactive gallery exhibition this December.

“It’s been wonderful to welcome Miki and her friends Polar Bear and Penguin back to our stage this year.

“It’s a truly magical show that we have loved sharing with audiences once again.”