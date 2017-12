MAIDENHEAD: Witnesses heard a loud bang before a yard full of rubbish caught fire on land next to Grove Road car park. Flames quickly engulfed the small yard, the surrounding fence and discarded kitchen appliances in an adjacent alleyway while surrounding buildings were evacuated as the emergency services battled to get the fire under control. Ref:127892-12

MAIDENHEAD: The twin brother of a 26-year-old man who died after being hit by a car on the A404 urged people to ‘think before you drink’. The inquest into the death of Carl Walker (pictured), from Castle Hill, Maidenhead, heard he died after being hit by a car on the unlit dual carriageway near Burchetts Green in the early hours of Sunday, November 6, 2016.

MAIDENHEAD: A rough sleeper tried to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless in Maidenhead. Steven Walker, 49, who also has autism, pitched his tent near the Odeon cinema, in King Street. Ref:127888-2

WINDSOR: Dozens of zombies trudged and groaned their way around Windsor town centre for the third annual Zombie Walk. The undead horde met at The Firestation Centre for Arts and Culture, in St Leonards Road, to finish their costumes and make up before setting off on a walk around the town. Ref:127870-3

MAIDENHEAD: Two British rollerski champions offered children the chance to enjoy snow sports without the snow. Jordan Andrews and Stephanie Cook gave a class to about 100 children at Claires Court, in College Avenue. Ref:127918-6

MAIDENHEAD: Runners who kicked off the Easter weekend with a 10-mile race were surprised to see the Prime Minster there. Theresa May made national headlines when she took a break from her busy schedule and donned a fluorescent bib to marshal the Easter 10 on Good Friday. Ref:127944-13

MAIDENHEAD: Campaigners toasted their success after the owner of the Craufurd Arms accepted their bid for the pub. The Gringer Hill public house was purchased from the Wellington Pub Company by the Craufurd Arms Society Limited (CASL) for more than £350,000. Ref:128000-6