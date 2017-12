LARCHFIELD: A new £23,000 outdoor gym was unveiled at Desborough Park. Royal Borough councillors Derek Wilson, Asghar Majeed and Samantha Rayner were among the first to test out the equipment. Ref:127804-12

LITTLE MARLOW: A record £20m fine was slapped on Thames Water following a series of waste spills which unleashed more than a billion litres of sewage across the Thames Valley. Two of the 14 offences the company pleaded guilty to took place at a sewage treatment plant in Little Marlow in 2013. Ref:116385-1

SONNING: Lucky 87-year-old Pat Adams saw her birthday wish come true when Hollywood superstar and Sonning resident George Clooney paid a visit to Sunrise care home. Clooney was inspired to visit after receiving several letters and the Sunrise Community Newsletter. Photo credit: Sunrise UK

MAIDENHEAD: A goat caused a stir after it was spotted tied to a post in Maidenhead High Street. Members of the public took to social media to post pictures of the strange site before a woman came to claim the goat and lead it away.

MAIDENHEAD: The achievements of businesswomen in the town were honoured at the inaugural INSPIRE Conference and Awards. The event, organised by Maidenhead Business Girls, including an Advertiser-sponsored reader vote for the Best Community Business Award — won by Goyals in Bridge Street. Ref:127745-47

MAIDENHEAD: A demonstration was held by anti-third runway campaigners at a Heathrow consultation at SportsAble. The event saw about 200 residents take a look at the proposals for the airport’s expansion.

COOKHAM: An appeal was made for information after a fishing supplies shop was ram-raided and more than £1,500 of goods were taken. Maidenhead Bait and Tackle, in Lower Road, was raided just after midnight. Ref:127740-2

MAIDENHEAD: A marathon challenge along the Jurassic Coast raised more than £7,000 for the Fight for George campaign. Louise Ferriman, mother of George Ferriman, who battled cancer last year, and town manager Steph James took on the challenge. Ref:127839-8