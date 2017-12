FURZE PLATT: A £250,000 fundraising drive was launched by the family of a brave little boy fighting a rare form of cancer to pay for overseas treatment. Reuben Virdee, three, from Furze Platt, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, which affects fewer than 100 children in the UK.

MAIDENHEAD: Months of preparation paid off as pupils from Newlands Girls’ School performed their annual Gym and Dance Show. More than 400 pupils took part in a performance at the Magnet Leisure Centre. Ref:127563-41

BRAYWICK: A 47-year-old Royal Borough contractor died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery. Paul Mills was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough with serious injuries after being hit by 95-year-old Gertrude Lister but died later the same day of his injuries. Ref:127616-1

OAKLEY GREEN: A business owner was left feeling lucky to be alive after a block of ice fell from the sky and smashed a hole into the roof of his house. Wahram Manoukian, 69, left his home to use the gym and on his return at about 8.30am found a sizable hole in his roof, and tiles and chunks of ice strewn around his grounds. Ref:127593-2

MAIDENHEAD: A 23-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for encouraging support for Islamic State. Mohammed Sufyian Choudry, of Laggan Road, was sentenced at the Old Bailey in London. The court heard that during a 37-minute speech made at a house in Luton in July 2015, recorded by an undercover officer, Choudry spoke about a ‘wave’ that must be either joined or drowned under.

MAIDENHEAD: The decision to approve a site in the Riverside area of Maidenhead as a home for a Hindu community centre was greeted with applause on Tuesday at a Royal Borough meeting. Campaigners both for and against the proposal for land off the Boulters Lock car park, in Lower Cookham Road, packed the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall for the meeting. Ref:127653-3

HURLEY: A husband was shown a heartfelt video filmed by his wife just days before she died from cancer. On Valentine’s Day, Lee Ball was shown the clip made by his wife Amanda, who told Lee he was her rock and she will love him ‘always and forever’.

MAIDENHEAD: An ice skating coach and personal trainer who lost two teeth in a homophobic attack on Valentine’s Day said he couldn’t understand what provoked the assault. Phillip Poole, 35, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal (pictured), 26, when they were set upon by a group of teenagers.