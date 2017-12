MAIDENHEAD: The Prime Minister Theresa May popped along to the annual Swimarathon. The 32nd annual event saw more than 100 teams racing all day to raise money for charity. Ref:127358-39

HOLYPORT: Taeppas Trump and the Towersey Morris dancers teamed up to celebrate the new year with dancing at The White Hart in Moneyrow Green. Ref:127335-5

COX GREEN: More than 400 people enjoyed the displays at an annual model railway exhibition organised by the Maidenhead and Marlow District Railway Club. Visitors enjoyed seeing the intricate scenes created by club members. Ref:127359-13

CLIVEDEN: The 31st annual Cliveden Cross Country race organised by Burnham Joggers saw hundreds trudge through the mud for the 10k course. Ref:127363-7

MAIDENHEAD: The Mayor Sayonara Luxton and Sue Brett opened John West House, which provides accommodation for homeless people. Ref:127422-17

MAIDENHEAD: The 2017/2018 budget saw a rise in council tax by almost four per cent. Cllr MJ Saunders, Cllr David Coppinger and Cllr Jack Rankin pictured at Maidenhead Town Hall. Ref:127409-45

BRAY: The Advertiser went behind the scenes at The Waterside Inn to find out what goes on at the three-Michelin star restaurant. The restaurant celebrated its 45th anniversary. Ref:127219-4

MAIDENHEAD: Prince Edward visited Maidenhead Synagogue to open a significant extension. Th new facilities were built to accommodate the growth in membership and activities within the Jewish community in Maidenhead and the surrounding area. Ref:127418-21

WINDSOR: Historic building the Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant collapsed, falling onto a car parked outside. Ref:27400-6

MAIDENHEAD: The year of the Rooster was celebrated at the annual Chinese New Year parade. Eagle Claw Kung Fu School and the Chinese and Oriental Community Association put on a traditional lion dance. Ref:127500-79