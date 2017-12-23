Maidenhead Blind Club holds Christmas party

Christmas carols accompanied a party for the visually impaired on Wednesday, December 13.

The annual Maidenhead Blind Club Christmas party was held at SportsAble in Braywick Road.

About 60 members and 50 helpers were joined by the Salvation Army band as well as RBWM Mayor and Mayoress John and Margaret Lenton.

Guests enjoyed the carols which accompanied a meal and mulled wine.

Organiser Jo Ayers said: “A good time was had by all.

“It got a lot of people together for a chat that would have been lonely.

“We meet up once a month on the third Tuesday of the month and anyone who is partially sighted is more than welcome.”

The group meets at SportsAble with the next session on January 16.

If you are interested in joining the group or want to volunteer call Jo on 01628 625098.