Charity co-founder says goodbye at Re:Charge R&R Christmas party

There was a send-off for the co-founder of a family charity at its annual festive bash.

Staff, families and volunteers at Re:Charge R&R said goodbye to Georgie Grafham at the group’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 12, at Larchfield Community Centre, in Desborough Park.

The group’s operations manager, who is stepping down from her role, was among about 60 others at the celebration, which included arts and craft activities, games and a visit from Father Christmas, who gave every child and parent a gift.

The event was partly funded by the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

The charity’s family support manager Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas, who started Re:Charge with Georgie four years ago, said: “Not everyone can have the perfect Christmas that a lot of people expect, but we can give people the opportunity to be part of that.

“It’s quite a tight-knit group, it’s more than just a service. To the people who use us it becomes much more, relationships are formed, it’s a place of trust and safety where they can feel valued.”

Re:Charge sessions will restart on Thursday, January 4, at the Quaker Meeting House, in West Street, Maidenhead.