Pets Corner: Raven, Bruce and Dory at the RSPCA

Raven came to the RSPCA as a stray but has clearly been a pet. He is friendly and sweet but has a habit of hissing without aggression when he gets stressed.

He had a little trouble adapting to life in the cattery but is now happier, although not as happy as he will be when he has a new home.

Gorgeous Bruce and Dory came to the RSPCA when they were tiny kittens, along with their mum and siblings.

They are both quite shy and nervous, but with lots of attention and encouragement they are really coming round.

They both love to play and are now starting to trust enough for strokes and the odd cuddle. Anyone taking these two beauties on must be willing to work with them and encourage them to trust.

They wouldn’t be suitable for homing in a very busy or noisy household or with children of primary school age. These cats have been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and given flea and worm treatment ready for homing.

To find out more, contact East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079 or visit their website at www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk