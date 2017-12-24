Christmas raffle raises £240 for Woodlands Park Youth Club

More than £240 was raised at a Christmas raffle on Friday, December 15.

The raffle organised by White Waltham Parish Council raised money for Woodlands Park Youth Club.

Woodlands Park parish councillor Pat McDonald, who also is a volunteer for the youth club said: “The club is very grateful.

“We have to secure our own funding and rely on grants and donations.

“With the money we hope to organise a trip like ice skating or ten pin bowling.”

He said the youth club, which meets at the community centre in Waltham Road is desperate for younger volunteers to help out.

The club, run by Ros Webb, has more than 40 members and meets every Thursday from 6.30-8pm.

Email patsmcdonald@googlemail.com if you are able to volunteer.