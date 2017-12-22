CCTV images released in connection with Maidenhead armed robberies

CCTV images have been released by police as part of its appeal for witnesses following two armed robberies at Esso petrol stations.

Both took place on Wednesday, December 13 within half an hour of each other.

The first took place at 10.23pm at the Esso Knowl Hill garage in Bath Road and the second happened at 10.52pm at the Esso in Gringer Hill.

The offender entered both garages and told staff he had a gun before he took money from the till and grabbed cigarettes behind it.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sara Harrison said: "It is fortunate that none of the staff were injured during these robberies. We would like the public’s help. In particular we would like to speak to the man in the CCTV as he may have information which could help us with our enquiries.

"Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is asked to contact us as a matter of urgency via 101 and quoting reference 43170370323 and 43170370325.

“In addition, anyone with any information about silver or green 4x4 was seen near the vicinity of the robberies and may be connected is asked to contact us using the same reference numbers.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference '43170370323 /43170370325' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.