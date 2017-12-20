Theresa May visits postal workers at Maidenhead Delivery Office

The hard-working postmen and women at Maidenhead Delivery Office were thanked by the Prime Minister during her annual visit on Monday.

Theresa May has visited the office in Howarth Road every year since becoming Maidenhead’s MP.

Mrs May was shown around by the delivery office manager Andy Roeton and saw the hard work that was put into posting cards and presents.

Mrs May said: “It was great to visit the Royal Mail Maidenhead Delivery Office again in the run-up to Christmas, to meet the postal workers and thank them for the brilliant job they do all year round, and especially at Christmas.”

Mr Roeton said: “We are grateful that Theresa May visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”