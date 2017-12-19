Plans for care village at BCA is refused after planning officers call back application

A decision to approve an application for a care village in the grounds of Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) was reversed last night (Monday).

The Borough Wide Development Management Panel voted seven to five in favour of supporting the planning officers’ recommendation and refusing planning permission at the meeting last night.

The application submitted by BCA and developers Baycroft for 108 independent and assisted-living units, and a 50-bed care home, which the college had argued would help secure its financial future, had been called back to the panel due to new evidence.

In the meeting report, it states that work has been undertaken by the council since the application was approved which found there is not a need for additional care homes in the borough.

This work is due to be published in a report early next year.

Speaking against the application, Joe Staunton, vice chairman of Burchetts Green Village Association, said: “BCA are not here to defend their application tonight leaving us to believe they do not support their application either.”

A spokesman from Burchetts Green Parish Council said it would cause substantial harm to the greenbelt, there were no very special circumstances to justify building on greenbelt land and it was not in the Hurley and Walthams neighbourhood plan which was passed by referendum last month.

But developer Baycroft disagreed and said there had been no material change in circumstances since the scheme was granted approval in March and urged the panel to honour the decision granted at the previous Maidenhead Development Management Panel.

A spokesman said: “The report suggests there is no longer a need for care homes, but a care home formed only one part of the seven reasons for supporting this application.”

He said the research into the borough’s need for care homes was ‘unpublished’ and ‘untested’, and related only to care homes which was one aspect of the care village.

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Cookham) said the care village was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ and would encourage elderly residents to downsize in the Royal Borough.

He said: “This will be a huge benefit to hundreds if not thousands of our residents over the next few years. It would be a tragedy if we are not able to do it.”

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Cookham) agreed and said: “We are told without consent the future of BCA is in doubt. I am not prepared to take that risk.

“I am not prepared to put the future of those 1,500 young people at risk based on a bunch of technical mumbo-jumbo.”

But Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) accused Cllr Saunders of performing and ‘putting on a show’. He said: “Are we really going to turn down the officer’s report for a second time.”

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Bray) said he did not believe there were very special circumstances. He said: “We’ve got new material information that has been presented that refers to various statistics, but we still go back to the principals of planning and that is whether it is causing significant harm to the greenbelt.

A motion to refuse the application was voted for by Cllr Malcolm Alexander (Con, Eton and Castle), Cllr Lilly Evans (Con, Ascot and Cheapside) Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North), Cllr Adam Smith (Con, Riverside), Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Bray), Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) and Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Cheapside).

Cllr Christine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale), Cllr Phil Bicknell (Con, Park), Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Cookham and Bisham) and Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) voted against the motion.

Cllr David Burbage (Con, Bray) voted to abstain.