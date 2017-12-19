Driver, 95, could face jail after admitting killing grandfather at Braywick Cemetery

A 95-year-old woman could be facing a prison sentence after admitting killing a grandfather with her car.

Gertrude Lister, of Vicarage Walk, Bray, appeared at Reading Crown Court this morning (Tuesday) where she pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard Lister hit Paul Mills, of West Crescent, Windsor, on Valentine’s Day with her Hyundai i30 at Braywick Cemetery in Braywick Road.

Mr Mills, a 47-year-old who was working for Royal Borough contractor ISS Facilities at the time, later died at Wexham Park Hospital.

His honour Judge Paul Dugdale said the charge crossed the ‘custody threshold’, meaning Lister, who was also issued with an interim driving ban, could be sent to prison when she returns to be sentenced on Thursday, January 4.

He added: “You have pleaded guilty to what is a very serious offence, but it is a somewhat unusual case, for reasons I imagine are obvious to everyone in court.

“Obviously, while it is an utterly tragic case for the family of Paul Mills and also for yourself, the decision as to what sentence you receive is not straight forward and one that requires a lot of thinking and submissions from the defence and prosecution.

“It would be wrong for me to rush that sentence today and we are not going to do that.”