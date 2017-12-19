Harley-Davidson bikes make Christmas lunch for elderly 'really special'

There was burning rubber instead of burnt turkey at a Christmas lunch for the elderly.

The event by One Housing saw about 15 diners tuck into the meal at The Vine pub, in Market Street, Maidenhead, on Friday, December 8.

One Housing aims to create homes for people who struggle to afford a place to live, providing care and support.

And organisers had arranged for Reading Harley-Davidson to bring some bikes as a treat for the group’s petrolheads.

Resident engagement officer Carol-Ann McArdle said: “The residents often live on their own and can be a bit isolated because Maidenhead doesn’t have a lot of amenities for the elderly.

“I meet with them often and we do fish and chip teas and things like that and a lot of them had spoken to me about having motorbikes in the past, so I contacted Reading Harley-Davidson.

“The residents loved it and they thought the bikes coming along made it really special.”