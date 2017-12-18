Theresa May attends care home resident's 109th birthday party

A care home resident celebrating her 109th birthday received a visit from Prime Minister Theresa May last week.

Mrs May, the 21st Prime Minister to serve during Irene Thompson’s life, stopped by Clara Court in Courthouse Road on Monday, December 11, with husband Philip May.

Both were the guests of honour at the party, which featured treats and musical entertainment.

Home manager Debbie Winwood said: “It was an honour to welcome Theresa May to Clara Court for what was an enjoyable afternoon celebrating Irene’s birthday.

“Irene was looking forward to celebrating with her family and friends, and there was a real buzz of excitement when the Prime Minister’s visit was announced.”

She added: “Irene had a really wonderful time celebrating with her family and friends, and we were delighted to welcome Theresa May and her husband who helped make the day even more special.”