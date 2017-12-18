Fundraising bake sale collects cash for Little Princess Trust charity

Live music accompanied a charity bake sale on Saturday.

Paige Thomas-Watts invited friends and family to the event at St Mark’s Methodist Church in Allenby Road to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

The 21-year-old plans on cutting her hair next year to donate to the charity, which makes wigs for children suffering hair loss due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The former Altwood pupil grew up in Langley and now lives in Banbury but spends a lot of time in Maidenhead through friends and working at Venture Recruitment in Bridge Avenue.

On the day there was music from singer Anna Eyre, a cake sale and raffle with prizes donated from local businesses.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to donate my hair but I’ve been a bit chicken, I’ve always had long hair.

“Everything that has happened here today has been completely community driven.”

A wig costs the charity between £350 and £500 and Paige wants to raise enough for at least one.