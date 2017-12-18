Youngsters transformed into elves at Nicholsons Centre event

Little elves were spotted wondering round Nicholsons Centre on Saturday.

Children were transformed into elves as part of Enjoy Maidenhead’s 'Come as Yourself and Leave as an Elf' event.

There were different stations throughout the shopping centre, the first stationed outside Topshop where soon to be elves were given their task.

Children moved on to the first stop inside Purple Pansy where they were given rosy cheeks and bells for their shoes.

The look was completed at the Craft Coop where children were given an elf hat and ears.

Kay Page and Josephine Cox on the first station said there had been a steady stream of excited children going through.

Kay said: “It’s so nice for the community and we definitely need some more of that.”

The event was free and open to children of all ages.

“It is creative and great for the kids to be able to get involved,” added Josephine.