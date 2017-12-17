Honorary rotary club membership for Prime Minister

Rotarians were surprised when the Prime Minister accepted an honorary membership.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames welcomed Theresa May to meet the senior officers of the club on Friday.

Earlier this year the club had asked whether Mrs May and her husband Phillip would like to be honorary members.

Chris Chugg, 72, has been a member of the club for about 10 years and is in charge of membership for the group.

“It was very impressive, she was in Brussels in the morning and came to meet us in the afternoon,” said Chris.

“We were pleasantly surprised that she was able to accept, we thought her duties might exclude her but she was more than willing to join.”

On Friday at Maidenhead Town Hall she was presented with a certificate and a Rotary brooch and certificate by club president John Clegg.

Mrs May said: “It’s a great honour, Rotary does a fantastic job locally and internationally. Its service before self and working in local communities and I’m particularly interested in the international work in modern slavery.

“I’ve done a lot here bringing in legislation, so the work Rotary is doing to support victims of slavery to help us eradicate it is important.”

Mrs and Mr May are the club’s first honorary members.

John Clegg said: “We are extremely pleased that Mrs May and her husband have become honorary members.

“This will help us to promote our charitable and community work in the town. As our MP, Mrs May is keen to support our work with junior schools where we set out to encourage literacy and numeracy through our work.

“We run a maths evening and also essay and poetry events which we were pleased to explain to Mrs May.”

The club for men and women has 44 members, and meets twice a month on Mondays. For details email Chris.Chugg@btinternet.com