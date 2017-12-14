Two shops come out on top in Christmas window display competition

Retailers have been battling it out in the Enjoy Maidenhead Christmas Window Display Competition.

Business owners entered into the Christmas spirit by dressing their shop windows with festive decorations.

The public were then invited to like and share pictures of the 15 different displays on the Enjoy Maidenhead Facebook Page.

The competition was fierce but two strong contenders led from the start.

And although others had hundreds of likes and shares, the two winners that pulled away from the pack and finished neck and neck on the final day were The Scooter Café, Queen Street, and The Bag-uette Shop, King Street.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, said: “Maidenhead town centre is looking fabulous this Christmas and it was exciting to see so many retailers really going for it this year.

The feedback from the shops and the public has been very positive.

“Retailers have found their social media following has been boosted by taking part and some have said how much they have enjoyed it while learning even more about the best use of social media for business.”