First World War bullet mystery solved as daughter comes forward

A daughter has been reunited with a lost memento of her father from the First World War.

Following an appeal in the Advertiser, Mary Elizabeth Kermode, known as Liz, has come forward as the descendant of New Zealand soldier Edward Kermode.

His was the name found on a business card hidden inside a German bullet from the conflict discovered by grandfather and former fireman David Murray.

“I was amazed first of all to think that someone could care enough to find a relative,” said 79-year-old Liz, of Lynton Green.

“My father was a very adventurous man, he was in an orphanage and escaped and then got on a boat to New Zealand.”

After serving in the First World War with the New Zealand Field Artillery, he returned to his adopted country and married wife Gladys after meeting at a new year’s ball.

They later moved to Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, and he was part of the team which laid out the city of Harare, the country’s capital.

However, a war wound sustained in a gas attack meant the family, which by 1939 included Liz, was forced to move.

“Rhodesia is very high up and the altitude was killing him,” she said.

“The doctor said if he didn’t leave he would be dead within three months, so he went to South Africa and bought land in the Garden Route [near the south west coast]. Then we came back to England and my mother said she wouldn’t travel any more and because she was from Maidenhead they came back here.”

Mr Kermode died in 1968, followed by his wife in 2000.

For Mr Murray, from Greater Manchester, reuniting the bullet with the family brings a resolution to enquiries which stretched across the world to Oceania and Africa, before leading him back to Berkshire.

“It was quite bizarre in a way,” he said.

“From the outset I thought it would just hit the buffers or there would be somebody from New Zealand, a long-lost nephew or whatever.

“And then when it turned out she lived in Maidenhead and it was such a direct link I was quite amazed.

“It seemed so unreal, but made better by the fact it was out of the blue for her.”