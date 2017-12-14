Boris Johnson and Theresa May (waxworks) unite ahead of Christmas Jumper Day

Politics sometimes divides them but Boris Johnson and Theresa May were united by a Christmas jumper at Madame Tussauds.

The waxwork politicians were posing to promote Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, which takes place tomorrow (Friday).

Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We are delighted to support Save the Children again, and be part of this wonderful cause. In the spirit of the festive season we’ve brought our Theresa and Boris together with the message that Christmas really means Christmas.”

Christmas Jumper Day sees people donate £2 to don their favourite jumper and raise money for the children’s charity.

Visit www.christmasjumperday.org for more information.