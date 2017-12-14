93-year-old man assaulted in Maidenhead High Street

09:15AM, Thursday 14 December 2017
A 93-year-old was assaulted in Maidenhead High Street on Friday.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to the scene where the victim had sustained minor injuries and he was taken to Wexham Park hopsital for treatment.
A 27-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of ABH and has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
