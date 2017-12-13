Rail electrification work set to take place over Christmas break

Workers on the electrification of the Great Western main line will be using the Shoppenhangers Road car park at Maidenhead Station over Christmas.

They will be brought in on minibuses to minimise the number of vehicles used and will be accessing the car park around the clock from Christmas Eve until the end of Thursday, December 28.

Machinery needed for the project will be delivered between 10am and 4pm and the workers will be briefed on operating ‘considerately’ on site and on the track, a letter from Network Rail to Maidenhead residents states.

It states: “While we have already completed much of this work, we have number of overhead line activities to finish.

“Between Hayes and Slough, we are completing the installation of the infrastructure needed to support the new electric trains which will be used by the Elizabeth line and Great Western Railway.

“I would like to thank you for your on-going patience over our use of the access point.

“While some noise is inevitable, we will make every effort to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

Anyone with questions about the works c an call the 24-hour National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or email CRCrossrail@networkrail.co.uk.

Visit www.crossrail.co.uk for more information.