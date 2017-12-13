Wed, 13
Stolen Range Rover set on fire in Aldebury Road

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Aldebury Road this morning.

A crew from Maidenhead was sent to the scene at 4am, where a stolen 4x4 car had been set alight.

It took about half an hour to extinguish the blaze and make the area safe.

No one was injured.

  • JoeSoap

    11:11, 13 December 2017

    There was one stolen the other night from Barley Mow Cox Green

