Reindeer pay a visit to Maidenhead High Street

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Maidenhead this weekend.

On Saturday families were able to head to the High Street to listen to the Salvation Army Brass Band and see some reindeer.

And although Santa’s usual crew weren’t available, youngsters were more than happy for the chance to glimpse Horse, Tanner, Dragonfly, Olympic, Pratchett and Christie of the Cairngorms Reindeer Herd.

Visitors included six-year-old St Piran’s School pupil Devangi Kalra, who was out with mum Pooja to see the festive sleigh-pullers for the first time in the flesh.

The troupe had made the trip to Berkshire from the eastern Highlands of Scotland as part of a four-day tour of the country and was next due to head to Selby and Beverley, in Yorkshire.

Alex Smith, part-owner of the 150-strong herd said: “The reindeer travel very well, they’re pretty chilled out and they’re very good with people too.”