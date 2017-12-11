Northview Group victorious in Advertiser Cracker Challenge

Grinches are usually best known for stealing Christmas.

But this year they also managed to snatch victory in their debut appearance at the annual Advertiser Cracker Challenge.

Maidenhead-based mortgage lender the Northview Group entered two teams in Thursday’s event at the Magnet Leisure Centre, but it was the Northview Ground Floor Grinches who emerged on top.

It took a series of gruelling tests of brain and brawn, but it was enough to see off competition from the likes of children’s services provider Achieving for Children, BCA and in-house rivals Northview First Floor Man’s Not Hot.

Victorious team captain Shaun Furmston-Roos said: “The challenge was fantastic, we’ve been sticking to a strict regimen of exercise, diet and general knowledge for the last four weeks and it was worth it, we like to support the local community.”

The Cracker Challenge is one of two sporting events held every year to support the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

At the end of head-to-head rounds in events including an assault course, volleyball and a quiz, the Grinches were presented with their trophy by Advertiser chairman Jason Baylis, whose own Team ‘Tiser had been narrowly beaten by the winners in a bitterly-contested dodgeball match.

He said: “We’ve had loads of good fun, plenty of competition, plenty of banter and I think I’ve got no skin left on my arms or knees.

“The Cracker Appeal has been going for 22 years and had now raised £227,000.

“It helps local charities, it pays for trips for the elderly and supports children’s organisations in the Maidenhead area.

“The money supports up to 2,500 people and without this appeal none of that would happen – it makes a great difference to people’s lives.”

The summer Advertiser Charity Challenge is due to be held in June.

More details will follow in the New Year.