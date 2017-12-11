In pictures: Snow hits Maidenhead

12:01PM, Monday 11 December 2017
Maidenhead was transformed into a winter wonderland yesterday (Sunday) as snow settled on the town.
While not everyone (particularly motorists) enjoyed the wintry weather, there were plenty of people who took the chance to enjoy the conditions.
Photographer Emma Sheppard captured some images of children sledding in Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill), while users also tweeted their pictures of the snow to the Maidenhead Advertiser account.
Check out our gallery above for a selection of Emma's photos and some of our favourites sent in by readers.
