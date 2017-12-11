Mon, 11
In pictures: Snow hits Maidenhead

Staff reporter

Staff reporter

Maidenhead was transformed into a winter wonderland yesterday (Sunday) as snow settled on the town.

While not everyone (particularly motorists) enjoyed the wintry weather, there were plenty of people who took the chance to enjoy the conditions.

Photographer Emma Sheppard captured some images of children sledding in Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill), while users also tweeted their pictures of the snow to the Maidenhead Advertiser account.

Check out our gallery above for a selection of Emma's photos and some of our favourites sent in by readers.

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

