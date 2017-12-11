School closures in Maidenhead, Slough and Bucks due to weather

Most schools in Buckinghamshire will be closed today (Monday), following yesterday’s snow.

Buckinghamshire County Council confirmed this morning most of the schools in the county would be shut today, although a few have stayed open but will operate on reduced hours instead.

See closures.buckscc.gov.uk for a full breakdown.

In Maidenhead, Larchfield Primary and Nursery School, in Bargeman Road, and Forest Bridge School, Chiltern Road, will also be shut.

BCA, in Hall Place, Burchetts Green, has advised through a message on its website last night that it will be closed due to the ‘continued threat of adverse weather’.

And in Slough Arbour Vale School, in Farnham Road, will join Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy, in Stoke Road, and Lynch Hill School, in Garrard Road, in closing for the day.