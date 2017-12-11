Mon, 11
3 °C
Tue, 12
3 °C
Wed, 13
6 °C
SECTION INDEX

School closures in Maidenhead, Slough and Bucks due to weather

Most schools in Buckinghamshire will be closed today (Monday), following yesterday’s snow.

Buckinghamshire County Council confirmed this morning most of the schools in the county would be shut today, although a few have stayed open but will operate on reduced hours instead.

See closures.buckscc.gov.uk for a full breakdown.

In Maidenhead, Larchfield Primary and Nursery School, in Bargeman Road, and Forest Bridge School, Chiltern Road, will also be shut.

BCA, in Hall Place, Burchetts Green, has advised through a message on its website last night that it will be closed due to the ‘continued threat of adverse weather’.

And in Slough Arbour Vale School, in Farnham Road, will join Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy, in Stoke Road, and Lynch Hill School, in Garrard Road, in closing for the day.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved