Royal Borough to discuss reducing councillors from 57 to 43

The number of Royal Borough councillors could be slashed by a quarter under plans due to go before councillors next week.

A review of ward boundaries for Windsor and Maidenhead has suggested dropping from 57 to 43 elected representatives. Public consultation on the scheme, which began in September, closed on Monday.

The proposed scheme is due to be debated at Tuesday’s full council meeting, before the recommendation is submitted to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

However, despite the input of a cross-party working group, it has prompted concerns from some councillors who worry about what it could mean for democracy in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Opposition leader Cllr Lynne Jones (Old Windsor Residents’ Association, Old Windsor), who could see her ward take in parts of three other existing wards, said it could leave councillors representing communities they have no link to.

She added: “I’m concerned about going down to 43, I think it’s cutting too far.

“It’s not efficient for our councillors to work with communities they don’t know and I think it would deter people from representing their communities.

“I think we’ve seen over the last eight years residents make clear that they don’t think their voices are being heard.”

She also said she thought the review, which does not take into account residential development, should wait until a final decision has been made on the Borough Local Plan.

The current recommendations would see the borough’s 23 electoral wards reduced to 19, 14 of which would have two elected members.

The remaining five would have three each.

Most Maidenhead wards, including Cox Green, Furze Platt and Boyn Hill, would see little or no change.

But Oldfield, one of the borough’s most densely populated, according to the report, would be split in two, with a new St Mary’s ward created for the town centre.

Riverside, which is represented by council leader Simon Dudley, would go from three councillors to two and the boundaries would be redrawn.

The meeting is also due to formally adopt the Hurley and Walthams Neighbourhood Plan, following November’s successful referendum.