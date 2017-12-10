Charity event raises £600 for Mental Health Foundation

More than £600 was raised for a mental health charity at a fundraising event at a salon.

Kelly Blackall, manager at the Hair and Beauty Studio in Wootton Way, is running the London Marathon next year in aid of the Mental Health Foundation and decided to run the event on Thursday November 23 as part of her fundraising efforts.

Activities included a raffle, bingo, hair and beauty demonstrations, kids karaoke and a mindfulness talk.

Kelly said: “It was a big success and I am now only £180 off my target

of £1,800.”

She thanked firms for their donations, Tina Bradbury from Hair and Beauty Studio for the use of the premises and the stylists and beauticians who helped.