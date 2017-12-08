Homeless man hits out at council over treatment in John West House shelter

A homeless man who has been at the council’s emergency shelter for six months has spoken out about the conditions and criticised the council for not doing enough to rehome people.

Jake Bullet, who has lived in Maidenhead for more than 20 years, said that no people at the shelter have been rehomed by the council in the past six months.

The 43-year-old and a few other frustrated residents of John West House in Howarth Road have set up a twitter account @JohnWestHouseC1 to try and ‘bring the debate into the light’.

He said: “There is a climate of fear about being evicted from the shelter. Seven people are on last warnings.”

He said residents are made to sign a license agreement when they arrive and if they breach it they are evicted from the shelter.

He said once they are evicted the council classes them as ‘intentionally homeless’ and it is under no obligation to find them homes.

“If you spend one night away from the shelter without permission you can be evicted,” he said, adding people had also been threatened with eviction for staying in bedrooms after 8.30am, when they are asked to leave the shelter, and staying out after 9.30pm.

The eight-bed shelter, named after a rough sleeper who died on the streets, was opened by the council in January and is managed by Look Ahead.

Jake became homeless six months ago after the breakdown of his relationship. Before that he had rented for 12 years with his partner.

After sleeping in a tent at Maidenhead Thicket, he was given a place at the John West house, but after six months he still does not have anywhere permanent to stay.

Jake, who is classed as disabled and finds it painful to walk, said many residents feel like their human rights are breached as bag searches are not conducted in private, and they have been pressured to close down the Twitter account.

Jake was offered a flat outside of the borough in Heston, Hounslow on Tuesday — the same day the Advertiser contacted the council for comment.

He said he has no choice but to accept the offer, as he will no longer be classified as ‘in priority need’ if he refuses.

A spokesman from the council said: “All customers are asked to sign a set of terms and conditions before their first night in the shelter and these guidelines are in place to protect the health and safety of customers and staff.

“There is no fixed time for how long a customer will stay at the shelter. Everyone is assessed on their individual needs and offered a suitable next step when they are deemed ready and when an appropriate placement is found.

“In the last six months permanent housing has been sourced for one customer and a further two are set to be recommended for more permanent accommodation.

“We are currently working with a provider to operate a separate more independent living facility at Braywick Lodge and hope to open as soon as possible.”