Woodlands Park club for over-60s closes after 55 years

After 55 years, a social group for the over-60s in Woodlands Park has closed.

Twenty members of the Everwelcome Club gathered at Maidenhead Golf Club for their last lunch together on Monday.

The club was founded by Joan Hobson, who died aged 95 last year.

In the past it had up to 50 members, but dwindling numbers and increased rent has forced the group to close.

It held fortnightly meetings at Christian Smith House in Heywood Avenue.

As well as a chance to catch up with friends, the group hosted talks from visitors or

organised games of bingo.

Chairman Jennifer Glennie, 71, said: “Unfortunately, due to falling membership and increases of rent we are unable to continue.

“For the last year we have treated our members to two fish-and-chip lunches and we’ve had an afternoon at a garden centre.

“It was a big village thing but over the years it has dwindled and dwindled,” added Mrs Glennie.

“People my age spend more time looking after their grandchildren and a lot of people don’t want to come to afternoon classes.”

Former chairman Ursula McAndrew, 87, said: “We are very sad but we just can’t keep it going with having to pay rent and we can’t get any younger members.”

Any remaining club funds will be donated to RNLI and Cancer Research, expected to be about £250 each.