SportsAble receives grant to run wheelchair basketball sessions for amputee patients

Wheelchair basketball sessions for amputee outpatients from Wexham Park hospital will continue to run after the SportsAble charity received a grant from the Santander Foundation.

A pilot scheme had been running at the hospital in Slough earlier in the year but that ended after the venue was no longer available.

Now thanks to the grant the project can continue for another year at SportsAble in Braywick Park.

Nicola Bobyk, senior occupational therapist at Wexham Park Hospital said: “It was a real shame that the sessions could not continue because the activity was having a hugely positive effect on the patients involved. We found that the wheelchair basketball sessions really lifted the mood of those involved and helped install a sense of achievement and self-fulfilment, emotions many may not have experienced since their amputation.”

The grant will fund transport, coaching and specialist equipment so the sessions can continue at SportsAble.

Kerl Haslam, CEO at SportsAble said he hoped taking patients out of the clinical environment and giving them the opportunity socialise will give patients a sense of wellbeing and hope for the future.

He said: “I am excited to see what this project can achieve in terms of social, physical, mental, economic and community outcomes. This is a prime example of how a small grant can make it possible to join together health care and physical activity providers to deliver the Government’s sporting futures strategy.”