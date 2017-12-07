Teams limbering up for Advertiser's Cracker Challenge

A rigid fitness regimen and a daily diet of Eggheads is powering two teams from the Northview Group towards their debut appearance at the Advertiser Cracker Challenge.

The crack squad from the Maidenhead-based mortgage lender, based at Maidenhead Office Park, is hoping a rigorous training programme will let them shine at tonight’s (Thursday) event at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

It will see the likes of Northview square off against rivals including children’s services provider Achieving for Children, house builder the Shanly Group and the Advertiser, which organises the competition.

The sides will be competing to be crowned the 2017 Cracker Challenge Champions.

Speaking about preparations for his team’s first outing in the competition, North-view’s Shaun Furmston-Roos said: “We’ve been training for this event since we first heard about it, so all team members have been on a strict diet and a programme of daily fitness activities, as well as watching box sets of Eggheads, to ensure that we are all in peak condition for the night.

“This is only our first time entering the event, however we do have two teams entering from the group, so there will definitely be some friendly competition between the two.”

Last year’s event raised more than £1,200 for the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal, which pays for Christmas parties and trips for pensioners’ clubs and sheltered housing schemes in and around Maidenhead, and other groups working with children.